Blackmon started at free safety and had one total tackle in Sunday's win at Las Vegas.
Blackmon has taken back the starting role but split playing time with Rodney Thomas. Blackmon played on 45 of the defense's 70 snaps while Thomas played on 25 snaps. Blackmon missed Week 4 and Week 5 with an ankle injury and initially eased back into action in a smaller role off the bench.
