Blackmon started at free safety and had one tackle in Sunday's tie at Houston.

Blackmon struggled in pass coverage by allowing completions on all three passes targeted his way for 69 yards and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus. Blackmon emerged as a key piece in the secondary last season with 34 tackles (27 solo), a pass breakup and a forced fumble through the team's first six games game before suffering a season-ending torn Achilles in practice after Week 7. His ability to return to his form before the injury is something to watch early in the season.