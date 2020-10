Blackmon was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Browns with a groin injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Blackmon started a second straight game Sunday since Malik Hooker (Achilles) has been shut down for the season, but now the rookie third-rounder has been sidelined. If he doesn't return, either Tavon Wilson or George Odum are expected to handle the free safety snaps for the remainder of the game.