Blackmon started at safety and had two tackles and a forced fumble in Saturday's preseason loss at Buffalo.

It was Blackmon's first game action since he suffered a torn Achilles in October. He looks health and ready for the regular season. Blackmon emerged as a key piece in the secondary with 34 tackles (27 solo), a pass breakup and a forced fumble through the team's first six contests last season before his injury.

