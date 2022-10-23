Blackmon is active for Sunday's game against Tennessee, but it is not clear if he will play, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Blackmon was active in last week's win over Jacksonville but did not play as he was on the sidelines only in case of an emergency. He had missed two games with an ankle injury and it's not clear that he's back to full strength. Rodney Thomas has taken over the starting free safety job with Blackmon hurt.