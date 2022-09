Blackmon (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Sports Radio reports.

Blackmon sprained his ankle in Week 3 against the Chiefs and will subsequently miss at least one game as a result. Coach Frank Reich deemed Blackmon "week-to-week" in addition to ruling the safety out for Week 4. Rodney Thomas will likely start in Blackmon's stead, while Blackmon will aim to heal up in time to face the Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.