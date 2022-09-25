Blackmon (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Blackmon departed during the first half of Sunday's contest against Kansas City with an ankle injury, and he'll now be sidelined for the remainder of the day. Rodney Thomas should continue filling in for the 187-pounder until he's cleared to play. Blackmon's next opportunity to take the field comes next Sunday against the Titans.