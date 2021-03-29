site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Julien Davenport: Lands in Indianapolis
RotoWire Staff
Mar 29, 2021
Colts signed Davenport on Monday.
Davenport will provide the Colts with some depth at offensive tackle. The 26-year-old spent last season playing a similar role for the Dolphins, and he was mediocre at best when relied upon as a starter in 2018 and 2019.
