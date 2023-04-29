The Colts selected Brents in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 44th overall.

Brents (6-foot-3, 198 pounds) is a huge corner out of Kansas State with an all-time wingspan (34-inch arms), and he's additionally notable for the rare athleticism he boasts on that frame. While Brents' 4.53-second 40 is slightly below average, his 41.5-inch vertical and 138-inch broad jump are numbers you don't often see. Nor is it common to see a corner run a 6.63-second three-cone drill, especially on a frame like Brents has. Brents should project particularly well in a Cover-3 type of scheme, but tools like his might prove starter-worthy in any scheme.