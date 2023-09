Brents (hamstring) was not on the Colts' injury report Wednesday ahead of Sunday's Week 1 clash versus the Jaguars.

He was forced to sit out of Indianapolis' preseason finale as he worked through a hamstring injury, but Brents now appears to be ready to go for Sunday's game versus Jacksonville. The rookie second-rounder should play a reserve role in the defensive backfield in 2023, at least to begin the season.