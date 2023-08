Brents is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Brents missed the Colts' preseason finale against the Eagles due to the injury. He dealt with a hamstring issue earlier in training camp as well, but it is unclear if this is the same leg. If it is, expect the Colts to err on the side of caution going forward in order to avoid a lingering issue all season. As of now, he projects to provide depth in the team's secondary at cornerback.