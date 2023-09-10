Brents is inactive Sunday against the Jaguars due to a personal matter, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Brents was dealing with a hamstring injury toward the end of camp, but he wasn't on the team's Week 1 practice report until Friday, when he was listed as a non-participant due to a personal matter. The Colts ultimately didn't give Brents a designation heading into the weekend, but his absence from practice Friday presumably factored into the coaching staff's decision to hold him out for Week 1. The second-round rookie cornerback will now turn to the Colts' Week 2 game against the Titans for his potential NFL debut.