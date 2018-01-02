Colts' Justice Liggins: Signs with Indianapolis
The Colts signed Liggins to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.
An undrafted free agent out of Stephen F. Austin, Liggins signed with the Colts last August and took part in training camp before being waived Sept. 2. After a brief stint in the Canadian Football League, Liggins will rejoin the Colts for their offseason program with the hope of earning his way onto the 53-man roster in 2018.
