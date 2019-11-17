Play

Houston recorded a sack in Sunday's 33-13 win over the Jaguars.

Houston now has a sack in six straight games, and he has eight total this year. The 30-year-old defensive end is on track for his first double-digit season in the category since 2014, but he's still a sack-dependant IDP asset, as he averages just 2.8 tackles per contest.

