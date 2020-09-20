site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Justin Houston: Gearing up Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 20, 2020
Houston (calf) is active for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.
Houston battled this injury ahead of Week 1's loss to the Jaguars, and he posted two tackles and a sack in that matchup. This could be a lingering issue this season, but it doesn't seem like it will affect the veteran defensive end at this time.
