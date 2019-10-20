Play

Houston (calf) is expected to play Sunday against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Houston's status appeared up in the air after being added to the injury report Thursday, but it looks as though he'll play through the questionable tag. The veteran defensive end had 15 tackles (10 solo) and two sacks through five games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories