Houston recorded 4 tackles (three solo) and one sack during Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

Houston performed well against his former team, managing to log his second sack of the season. The 30-year-old veteran will now benefit from a bye week to rest up, after which point the Colts will face off against the Texans in Week 7.

