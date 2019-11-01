Houston (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Houston was limited in Thursday's practice, and he wasn't able to participate in any capacity Friday. His chances of suiting up versus Pittsburgh on Sunday could come down to how well he performs during pre-game warmups. Ben Banogu would likely benefit from increased snaps if Houston were forced to miss any time.

