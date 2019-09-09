Houston recorded four total tackles and a sack over 51 defensive snaps in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Chargers.

Houston was on the field for 80 percent of the defense's snaps. The 30-year-old is making the switch to defensive end from outside linebacker, although he's used to rushing the quarterback in previous 3-4 systems. Houston recorded 78.5 sacks over eight seasons with Kansas City in such a role, and he seems poised for at least a similar level of production in his new gig in Indianapolis, where he'll be rushing the passer on every play.