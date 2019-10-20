Play

Houston (calf) is active for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Texans.

The veteran pass rusher was trending in the right direction as the week came to a close, and this confirms he'll be ready to help contain Deshaun Watson and company in Sunday's AFC South showdown. Houston has 15 tackles (10 solo), two sacks and a fumble recovery through his first five games in an Indianapolis uniform.

