Colts' Justin Houston: Ready to play defensive end
Houston will play defensive end in a 4-3 scheme under Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Joel Erickson and Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Houston has spent his entire career playing outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense for Kansas City, piling up 78.5 sacks in 102 games despite handling some coverage responsibilities. He said his job should be easier in a scheme that allows him to attack the quarterback on every pass play, and he already has plenty of experience lining up with his hand on the ground in nickel and dime packages. Coming off a 2018 campaign with nine sacks and five forced fumbles in 12 regular-season games (719 snaps), the 30-year-old pass rusher should provide a massive upgrade for the Indianapolis front seven, likely serving as the starter at right defensive end. Houston is signing a two-year, $24 million contract.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...