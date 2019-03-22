Colts' Justin Houston: Ready to play defensive end

Houston will play defensive end in a 4-3 scheme under Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Joel Erickson and Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Houston has spent his entire career playing outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense for Kansas City, piling up 78.5 sacks in 102 games despite handling some coverage responsibilities. He said his job should be easier in a scheme that allows him to attack the quarterback on every pass play, and he already has plenty of experience lining up with his hand on the ground in nickel and dime packages. Coming off a 2018 campaign with nine sacks and five forced fumbles in 12 regular-season games (719 snaps), the 30-year-old pass rusher should provide a massive upgrade for the Indianapolis front seven, likely serving as the starter at right defensive end. Houston is signing a two-year, $24 million contract.