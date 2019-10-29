Houston produced three solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 15-13 win over the Broncos.

Houston now has a sack in three straight games, and he paces the Colts with five total this year. His pass-rushing skills can't overcome his lack of tackles, however, as he's averaging just three stops per game. That leaves his IDP value low going forward.

