Houston recorded five tackles (four solo) during Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Texans.

Houston recorded a season-high tackle mark during Thursday's loss, but he wasn't able to bring down quarterback Deshaun Watson after having notched a sack in the prior six games. The 30-year-old has been a sack-dependent IDP asset for much of the season, but he managed perform admirably as a run stopper Week 12.

