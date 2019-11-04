Houston recorded three tackles (two solo), one sack, and one forced fumble (which he recovered) during Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Panthers.

Houston has now successfully brought down opposing quarterbacks in four straight contests. The veteran defensive end has six sacks through eight games, and he'll look to keep his momentum up with a favorable matchup against the Dolphins on deck Week 10.

