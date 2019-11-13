Houston recorded three tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

The veteran extended his sack streak to five games, getting to Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sunday, and has six sacks in that span. Houston continues to lead all defensive ends in snaps this season, establishing himself as a viable defensive commodity in IDP formats. He'll look to extend his streak to six when he and the Colts defense takes on Jacksonville for Week 11.