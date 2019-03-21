Colts' Justin Houston: Signing with Indianapolis

Houston agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract with the Colts on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Colts haven't made many high-profile free-agent splashes under GM Chris Ballard, but it appears they've reeled in a quality piece to their pass-rush rotation. The 30-year-old Houston has racked up 78.5 sacks in only 102 career games -- including nine sacks in 12 contests last season -- and should team up with 2018 first-team All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard to form one of the more imposing edge tandems league-wide in Indianapolis.

