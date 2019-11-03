Colts' Justin Houston: Suiting up Sunday
Houston (calf) will play in Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh.
Houston came into the clash with a questionable tag after he was a non-participant in Friday's practice, but as evidenced by this news, has shaken off the issue. Now that he's officially active, expect the veteran to assume his starting role at defensive end for Week 9.
