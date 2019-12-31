Play

Houston recorded a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.

Houston will finish the 2019 campaign with 11 sacks, his highest total since a 22-sack season with the Chiefs in 2014. The veteran edge rusher is under contract with the Colts for one more season, after which he will become a free agent if his contract is not extended.

