The Colts selected Walley in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 80th overall.

Walley is a speedy and experienced corner who started all four years at Minnesota. The Gophers played him on the boundary, but at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, he may have more of a role in the slot for Indianapolis. Walley has speed to compete with any wideout, though, running a 4.40 in the 40 at the combine. Indianapolis has good corner depth, so Walley may have to wait his turn before getting significant playing time.