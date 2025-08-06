Walley left Tuesday's training camp practice due to a knee injury, Jake Arthur of SI.com reports.

Walley was unable to complete the second half of practice and was later seen on the field with ice wrapped around his knee. Even with the setback, the rookie third-rounder has put together an impressive training camp and is trending towards starting at outside corner opposite Charvarius Ward (leg). Walley will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, which will influence his chances of playing in Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens.