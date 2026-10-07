Walley recorded eight tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Colts' 30-13 win over the Commanders on Sunday in London.

Walley briefly left Sunday's game early in the third quarter due to an undisclosed injury but was back on the field for the Colts' next defensive drive, and he sacked QB Athan Kaliakmanis for a nine-yard loss later in the same period. It was the first sack of Walley's NFC career, and he has 22 tackles (15 solo) and three pass defenses through four regular-season games.