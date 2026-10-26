According to head coach Shane Steichen, Walley did not return to Sunday's 16-10 loss to Minnesota due to a knee injury, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Walley exited the Week 7 meeting with the Vikings in the third quarter and did not return. Until there is a more definitive update on his condition, he should be considered questionable ahead of Sunday's game versus the Jaguars. If Walley can't suit up for that contest, Cam Taylor-Britt (groin) and Kapena Gushiken are candidates for more snaps.