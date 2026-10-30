Walley (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Walley tweaked his knee against the Vikings in Week 7, and he was unable to participate in any of the three Week 8 practice sessions. The good news for the Colts is that Sauce Gardner (calf) has been cleared to play Sunday, but Walley's absence means more defensive snaps in the secondary will be available for Kapena Gushiken and Kenneth Harris. Walley's next opportunity to play is Week 9 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 8.