Winfree was elevated to the Colts' active roster Saturday.

This is the third time Winfree has been promoted to the roster. This is the last time the Colts can elevate Winfree from the practice squad and will have to add him to the 53-man roster if they wish for him to be active on game day past Week 3. The 2019 sixth-round pick has played 11 snaps over two games, splitting time on offense and special teams.