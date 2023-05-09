site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-juwann-winfree-signing-with-indianapolis | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Juwann Winfree: Signing with Indianapolis
By
RotoWire Staff
May 9, 2023
at
4:01 pm ET
•
1 min read
Winfree signed with the Colts on a one-year deal Tuesday.
Winfree spent last season on Green Bay's practice squad, where he caught one pass for 17 yards in three games played. The 2019 sixth-round pick will now head to Indianapolis and will try to compete for a roster spot ahead of the upcoming campaign.
More News
10/18/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/16/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/27/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/24/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/12/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/10/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read