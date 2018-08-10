Brent had two receptions for 18 yards on three targets in Thursday's preseason win at Seattle.

Brent has drawn praise in training camp for his performance and it looks like he has the inside track on winning a final spot on the roster as a reserve receiver. He got playing time with the second-team offense during the game, which shows he may have an outside shot at the No. 3 or No. 4 receiver role.

