Brent (knee) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers.

Brent suffered a knee injury on Aug. 18 that has now held him out of the Colts' past two preseason games. The third-year receiver is squarely on the roster bubble, and is at great risk of not making Indianapolis' 53-man squad if he can not get healthy and prove his ability. Look for Daurice Fountain and Cobi Hamilton to see additional looks if Brent is indeed out.

More News
Our Latest Stories