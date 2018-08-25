Brent (knee) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers.

Brent suffered a knee injury on Aug. 18 that has now held him out of the Colts' past two preseason games. The third-year receiver is squarely on the roster bubble, and is at great risk of not making Indianapolis' 53-man squad if he can not get healthy and prove his ability. Look for Daurice Fountain and Cobi Hamilton to see additional looks if Brent is indeed out.