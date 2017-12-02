Brent was promoted from the Colts' practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Brent was brought in as a safety measure at wide receiver, as Donte Moncrief (groin) is questionable for the contest. He has been with the team since signing to the practice squad on Oct. 24. Prior to that he spent time with the Seahawks and Raiders.

