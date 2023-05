Smith (knee) agreed to a contract with the Colts on Wednesday, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Smith was out of football for the 2022 season after the Giants waived him last March with a failed physical designation. Now presumably fully healed from the knee injury he suffered in 2021, the 26-year-old will work to secure a spot on the Colts' Week 1 roster as a depth tight end.