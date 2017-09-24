Colts' Kamar Aiken: Active in Week 3
Aiken (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Browns.
Aiken was thought to have a good chance of suiting up, and that prognosis has become reality. He'll once again be deployed as the No. 3 wideout in the Jacoby Brissett-helmed offense and should see a solid amount of snaps with Chester Rogers (hamstring) sidelined once again.
