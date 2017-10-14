Play

Colts' Kamar Aiken: Carries no injury designation

Aiken (hip) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Titans.

Aiken was a full participant at practice on Saturday to avoid the questionable tag after being limited earlier in the week. The 28-year-old has only eight receptions for 69 yards on the season, and has limited fantasy appeal at this point.

