Colts' Kamar Aiken: Down the depth chart as camp begins

Aiken is currently running fourth or fifth on the wide receivers depth chart, the Indianapolis Star reports.

The report indicates he hasn't stood out so far. It's early in camp, so his stock could rise with his new team, but this isn't encouraging news. He has upside if he can win the No. 3 receiver role over Phillip Dorsett and Chester Rodgers.

