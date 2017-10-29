Colts' Kamar Aiken: Good to go in Week 8
Aiken (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
A late addition to the Colts' injury report this week after failing to practice Friday, Aiken may have only been held out of that session for precautionary reasons. Aiken has seen 40-plus snaps in five of the last six contests, but has just 11 receptions for 95 yards to show for that extended action. Though his health shouldn't limit him Sunday, Aiken is unlikely to make much of an impact in the fantasy realm.
