Colts' Kamar Aiken: Has 25-yard reception in Saturday's preseason game
Aiken had one reception for 25 yards in Saturday's preseason loss at Dallas.
Aiken entered training camp behind both Phillip Dorsett and Chester Rodgers in the battle for the third receiver role and there's been little talk he's contending for the job. He'll likely need to show more the final two games to have any meaningful role in the offense.
