Colts' Kamar Aiken: Heads into free agency
Aiken, who totaled 15 receptions for 133 yards on 44 targets in 15 games this season, now heads into free agency for the second straight season.
It was a tough first go-round in Indianapolis for Aiken, who logged career-lows in receptions, yards and touchdowns, despite making seven starts with the team. It's difficult to say if his 2017 performance will garner another deal from the Colts, especially with Donte Moncrief also entering free agency. However, Aiken's breakout 2015 season with the Ravens could still be relevant enough to get him a deal somewhere in the league.
