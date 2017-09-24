Colts' Kamar Aiken: In line to play in Week 3

Aiken (hip) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Aiken has been seeing most of the reps as the Colts' No. 3 wideout this season, and with his hip issue unlikely to keep him off the field Sunday while Chester Rogers (hamstring) remains out again, he should retain those duties. Despite the healthy snap count that could be headed his way, Aiken isn't a top target for an anemic Colts passing offense, so it will be exceedingly difficult for him to consistently bring value to fantasy owners, at least while Andrew Luck (shoulder) remains out.