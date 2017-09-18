Colts' Kamar Aiken: Increased playing time in Week 2
Aiken had three receptions for 31 yards on nine targets in Sunday's loss to Arizona.
Aiken led the team in targets and played more snaps (63) than Donte Moncrief (53) on offense. That could be an anamoly, but it's worth noting as he may have a better rapport with new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Aiken may see his playing time decline, however, if Chester Rogers is able to return from a hamstring injury.
