Colts' Kamar Aiken: Just one reception in loss
Aiken started at wide receiver over Donte Moncrief and had one reception for four yards on five targets in Sunday's loss to Seattle.
Aiken played the most snaps of Colts wide receivers but wasn't able to get in sync with Jacoby Brissett. While he hasn't been productive enough the past two weeks to merit a spot in most fantasy lineups, his move ahead of Moncrief on the depth chart is worth noting in case the Indy passing game gets into gear or Andrew Luck returns.
