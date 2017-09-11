Colts' Kamar Aiken: Just one reception in loss
Aiken had one reception for three yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Aiken showed some spark, as he was open for a potential long reception only to see the ball underthrown by Scott Tolzien. Aiken served as the third receiver with Chester Rogers out with a hamstring injury. It's not clear when Rogers may return, but it's hard to see Aiken having much fantasy value given the current state of an Indy offense that's missing Andrew Luck.
