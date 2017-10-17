Colts' Kamar Aiken: Just two receptions in loss
Aiken had two receptions for 21 yards on four targets in Monday's loss at Tennessee.
AIken continues to get more playing time than Donte Moncrief (51 snaps to 42 snaps on offense) but has been less productive in the passing game. Aiken hasn't been able to catch many passes thrown his way as he's caught just five of 16 targets the last three games.
